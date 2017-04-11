Channel information for Cavs, Blue Jackets and Reds on Wednesday, April 12th, 2017

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

Reds @ Pirates at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm

Blue Jackets @ Penguins at 7:30pm | Pregame at 7:00pm

Cavaliers vs. Raptors at 8:00pm | Pregame at 7:30pm

Reds @ Pirates

Reds Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30pm | Game at 7:00pm

The game is streaming on FOX Sports GO.

The game will also replay in all Reds viewing areas on Thursday, April 13 at 12 noon.

· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1

· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17

· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732

· Cable viewers:

o Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington, Bowling Green (KY), Evansville (IN), and Terre Haute/Fort Wayne/Indianapolis areas:

§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o Wheeling/Steubenville and Columbus/Lima areas:

§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.

Blue Jackets @ Penguins

Blue Jackets Live Pregame Show begins at 7:00pm | Puck drops at 7:30pm

The game is also streaming on FOX Sports GO.

The game will also replay in all CBJ viewing areas on Thursday, April 13 at 3pm.

· Direct TV: 660-2

· Dish: 441; HD: 9579; Hopper: 412-29

· AT&T: 692; HD: 1692

· Cable viewers:

o Columbus/Lima area:

§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:

§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.

Cavs vs. Raptors

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30pm | Tipoff at 8:00pm

The game is streaming on FOX Sports GO.

The game will also replay in all Cavs viewing areas on Thursday, April 13 at 6am.

· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1

· Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15

· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734

· Cable viewers:

o Cleveland, Youngstown/Erie, and Wheeling/Steubenville areas:

§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o Columbus/Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington and Bowling Green (KY) areas:

§ The game is being made available to providers to air on an alternate channel. Click here to find your channel.