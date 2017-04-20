Channel information for Blue Jackets, Reds and Cavs on Thursday April 20, 2017
Thursday, April 20, 2017
Reds vs. Orioles at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Blue Jackets @ Penguins at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Cavaliers @ Pacers at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Reds vs. Orioles
Reds Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30pm | Game at 7:00pm
The game is streaming on FOX Sports GO.
· Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
· Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
· AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
· Cable viewers:
o Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington, Bowling Green (KY), Evansville (IN), and Terre Haute/Fort Wayne/Indianapolis areas:
§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Wheeling/Steubenville and Columbus/Lima areas:
§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
Blue Jackets @ Penguins
Blue Jackets Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30pm | Puck drops at 7:00pm
The game is also streaming on FOX Sports GO.
· Direct TV: 660-2
· Dish: 449, HD: 9519, Hopper 412-37
· AT&T: 692, HD: 1692
· Cable viewers:
o Columbus/Lima area:
§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:
§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
Cavs @ Pacers
Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30pm | Tipoff at 7:00pm
The game is streaming on FOX Sports GO.
· Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
· Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
· AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
· Cable viewers:
o Cleveland, Youngstown/Erie, and Wheeling/Steubenville areas:
§ Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Columbus/Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo, Louisville/Lexington, Charleston/Huntington and Bowling Green (KY) areas:
§ The game is being made available to providers to air on an alternate channel.