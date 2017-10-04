Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Friday October 6, 2017

This Friday, October 6, 2017, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets’ season opener as they host the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena at 7 p.m. FOX Sports Ohio’s special hour-long Blue Jackets Live pregame show begins at 6 p.m.

Also on Friday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Cavaliers preseason game vs. the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m.

Both games will stream on FOX Sports GO.

Friday, October 6, 2017

Blue Jackets Live Pregame Show at 6:00 p.m. | Blue Jackets vs. Islanders at 7:00 p.m.

· Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

· Direct TV: FSOhio (660 & 660-1) and FSCincinnati (661 & 661-1)

· Dish: FSOhio (425 & 412-15) and FSCincinnati (427 & 412-17)

· AT&T: FSOhio (734 & 1734) and FSCincinnati (732 & 1732)

· Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Cavaliers vs. Pacers at 7:30 p.m.

· Direct TV: 660-2

· Dish: 445, 9515 & 412-33

· AT&T: 692 & 1692

· Cable:

o Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel in Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas

o In all other Cavs viewing areas, the game is being made available to providers to air on the FOX Sports Ohio plus cable channels. Channel information can be found here.

· Streaming on FOX Sports GO