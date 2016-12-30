Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Saturday, December 31
Saturday, December 31, 2016
Blue Jackets @ Wild at 6:00pm | Pregame at 5:30pm
Cavaliers @ Hornets at 7:00pm | Pregame at 6:30pm
Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets Live Pregame Show begins at 5:30pm | Puck drops at 6:00pm
– Cleveland and Toledo areas:
– Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
– Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
– AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
– Cable subscribers: The game is also being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
– Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:
– Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
– Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
– Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
– AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
– The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.
Cavs
Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30pm | Tipoff at 7:00pm
– Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:
– Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
– Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
– AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
– Cable subscribers: The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
– Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas:
– Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
– Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
– Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
– AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
– The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.