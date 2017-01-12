Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Friday, January 13

Friday, January 13, 2017

Blue Jackets @ Lightning at 8:00pm | Pregame at 7:30pm

Cavaliers @ Kings at 10:30pm | Pregame at 10:00pm

 

Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30pm | Puck drops at 8:00pm

 

·       Cleveland and Toledo areas:

o   Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1

o   Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17

o   AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732

o   Cable subscribers: The game is also being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.

 

·       Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:

o   Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o   Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1

o   Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17

o   AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732

o   The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.

 

Cavs

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 10:00pm | Tipoff at 10:30pm

 

·       Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:

o   Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1

o   Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15

o   AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734

o   Cable subscribers:

§  The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.

§  The game will also join in progress on the main FOX Sports Ohio channel following the conclusion of Blue Jackets coverage.

 

·       Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas:

o   Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel

o   Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1

o   Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15

o   AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734

o   The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.