Channel information for Blue Jackets and Cavs on Friday, January 13
Friday, January 13, 2017
Blue Jackets @ Lightning at 8:00pm | Pregame at 7:30pm
Cavaliers @ Kings at 10:30pm | Pregame at 10:00pm
Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets Live Pregame Show begins at 7:30pm | Puck drops at 8:00pm
· Cleveland and Toledo areas:
o Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
o Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
o AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
o Cable subscribers: The game is also being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Alternate channel information can be found here.
· Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:
o Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Direct TV: FSCincinnati – 661 & 661-1
o Dish: FSCincinnati – 427 & 412-17
o AT&T: FSCincinnati – 732 & 1732
o The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.
Cavs
Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 10:00pm | Tipoff at 10:30pm
· Columbus, Lima, Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville/Lexington, and Charleston/Huntington areas:
o Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
o Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
o AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
o Cable subscribers:
§ The game is being made available to providers to air on the alternate FOX Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.
§ The game will also join in progress on the main FOX Sports Ohio channel following the conclusion of Blue Jackets coverage.
· Cleveland, Toledo, Youngstown/Erie, Bowling Green, KY and Wheeling/Steubenville areas:
o Main FOX Sports Ohio cable channel
o Direct TV: FSOhio – 660 & 660-1
o Dish: FSOhio – 425 & 412-15
o AT&T: FSOhio – 734 & 1734
o The coverage will also stream live on FOX Sports GO.