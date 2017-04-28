Cavs Second-Round Playoff Coverage on FOX Sports Ohio Includes Live Pre- and Postgame Shows Every Game

FOX Sports Ohio will air Cavaliers Live pre- and postgame coverage of every Cavaliers game throughout the NBA playoffs.

Commentary, features, and in-depth pre-game coverage will begin 30 minutes prior to tip with Cavaliers Live pre-game show, presented by Toyota. Following the final buzzer, an hour-long postgame edition of Cavaliers Live, presented by Liberty Ford, will feature highlights, player interviews and analysis.

The Halftime Report, streaming live exclusively on FOX Sports Ohio’s Facebook page during home games, will break down the first half of the game and offer insights in preparation for the second half.

Your home team starting five – Fred McLeod, Austin Carr, Allie Clifton, Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell – will have access and provide insight that can only be seen on FOX Sports Ohio. Former Cavs head coach Mike Fratello will continue to join the coverage as a guest analyst.

FOX Sports Ohio’s Second-Round Cavaliers Playoff Schedule

Game 1 Mon, May 1

Cavaliers Live at 6:30pm

Halftime Report (on FSO Facebook page)

Cavaliers Live postgame

Game 2 Wed, May 3

Cavaliers Live at 6:30pm

Halftime Report (on FSO Facebook page)

Cavaliers Live postgame

Game 3 Fri, May 5

Cavaliers Live at 6:30pm

Cavaliers Live postgame

Game 4 Sun, May 7

Cavaliers Live at 3pm

Cavaliers Live postgame

Game 5* TBD

Cavaliers Live at TBD

Halftime Report (on FSO Facebook page)

Cavaliers Live postgame

Game 6* TBD

Cavaliers Live at TBD

Cavaliers Live postgame

Game 7* TBD

Cavaliers Live at TBD

Halftime Report (on FSO Facebook page)

Cavaliers Live postgame

*if games are necessary

Check local listing for replay schedule.

Digital and Mobile Coverage

If you’re not at home to catch FOX Sports Ohio’s coverage on TV, watch on the GO! You can watch the network’s coverage of Cavs round one playoffs, including the pre- and post-game shows, on your phone or tablet with FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is available to customers of participating pay-TV providers on iOS, Android, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Fans heading to Quicken Loans Arena for home games can stop by the FOX Sports Ohio tent at Cavs Fan Fest for photos and prizes.

Cavs fans can also get an inside look at Cavs playoffs by following @FOXSportsOH on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, liking FOX Sports Ohio on Facebook, and visiting FOXSportsOhio.com for videos, photos, and exclusive content.