Cavs become 3rd team in NBA history with 1,000 3-pt FGs in single season

In front of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s guest Warren Buffett, the Cavs became just the third team in NBA history to make 1,000 3-point field goals in a single season.

With that @kevinlove trey the @cavs have made a franchise record 1,000 3-pt FG this season.

3rd team in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/WqMInevSHE — FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) April 5, 2017

The Cavs used nine 3-pointers as part of a 43-point third quarter to surpass a threshold only crossed by two other teams in NBA history. The squad shot a blistering 50% from 3-point range, making 18 threes for the entire game (18-36). The other two teams to achieve this milestone are familiar foes and notoriously great long-range teams, the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors and the 2016-17 Houston Rockets.

Three-point specialist Kyle Korver returned after missing several games due to a sore foot dialing up three 3-pointers while scoring 11 points.

The scorching hot JR Smith continued his shooting streak adding 19 points while swishing five 3-pointers.

All of this in front of billionaire investor Warren Buffett.

Perhaps Buffett was looking to invest from beyond the arc.