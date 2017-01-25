The Canton Charge (15-11), powered by the Cleveland Cavaliers, defeated the Maine Red Claws (18-10), 106-98, on Wednesday afternoon in front of 3,512 at the Memorial Civic Center for School Day presented by McDonald’s.

Canton was led by Chris Evans scoring 27 points with seven boards and four steals in 39 minutes. Eric Moreland posted his tenth double-double, netting 17 points with 15 rebounds and two blocks in 35 minutes. Quinn Cook added 17 points in 36 minutes, while John Holland tallied 15 points and three steals in 37 minutes.

The Red Claws were paced by Abdel Nader’s 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting with nine rebounds and two blocks in 37 minutes. Jalen Jones added a double-double of 21 points and 10 boards in 42 minutes for Maine. Dallas Lauderdale scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked three shots in 27 minutes.

The two teams traded blows throughout the first quarter for eight ties and six lead changes. Nader notched 16 of his 31 points in the first on 6-of-8 shooting, while Evans scored 13 of his 27 in the opening period for Canton. No team led by more than four points in the game as it was tied 29-29 after the first 12 minutes.

After a Jalen Jones layup started the second, the Charge scored 12 of the next 13 points to take a 41-32 lead that would prove to be the game’s difference. Canton outscored Maine 30-16 in the second thanks in part to forcing 9 turnovers for 11 points and holding the Red Claws to just 7-of-19 shooting (37%) from the field. The Charge led the rest of the way by as many as 19 and never allowed the game to get within two scores.

The Charge will host the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (Indiana Pacers) on Saturday, January 28th at 7:00 p.m. It’s Youth Basketball Night, where area teams will come play games on our court and be honored during the game – with Charge basketball socks to the first 2,500 fans, postgame autographs and more starting at just $8! Get locked in as a member of Charge Nation for the rest of the 2016-17 season and get a host of benefits that start immediately! For Charge Nation Memberships, game day promotions and up-to-date information, head to www.CantonCharge.com or call 866-444-1944.

The Canton Charge are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena organization and also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Majority Owner and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League and the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League, both of which play their games at Quicken Loans Arena in downtown Cleveland.

(Canton Charge press release)