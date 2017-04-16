Braun, Thames homer to power Brewers over Reds 4-2

CINCINNATI – Ryan Braun hit a go-ahead, two-run homer, Eric Thames added a solo shot for his fifth home run of the series and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Sunday for their fifth win in six games.

Thames reached on a fielding error by Arismendy Alcantara in the third inning — the second baseman’s second error of the game — and scored on Braun’s 37th homer against the Reds. Braun has 22 at Great American Ball Park, one behind Lance Berkman’s mark for visiting players.

Travis Shaw followed four pitches later with a solo homer off Sal Romano (0-1), who started in place of injured Rookie Davis and lasted three innings in his major league debut.

Thames homered in the seventh against Tim Adleman, his sixth this season. Thames and former-Red Aaron Boone in 2003 are the only players in the 15-year history of Great American Ball Park to hit five home runs in a four-game series.

Thames has gotten at least one hit in all 10 of his starts and has a nine-game hitting streak.

Wily Peralta (3-0), who had seven wins last season, allowed two runs, three hits and three walks in six innings, giving up Eugenio Suarez’s two-run homer in the fourth. Neftali Feliz struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Romano, a 23-year-old right-hander, threw 35 pitches in the first inning and 82 in the game, allowing four walks, three hits and three runs with two strikeouts.

Left-hander Brandon Finnegan became the fourth Reds starting pitcher to go on the disabled list and is expected to miss at least a month because of a strained left shoulder. Finnegan lasted just one inning of the Reds’ 7-5 win over the Brewers on Saturday and joined Davis on the 10-day disabled list Sunday. Right-handers Homer Bailey

Alcantara dropped Braun’s foul popup in the first.