Brandon Saad reaches 100-goal milestone

Brandon Saad wasn’t sitting on 99 goals for long.

In the first game back from the NHL All-Star break the Blue Jackets’ wing scored his 100th NHL career goal in the 2nd period against the New York Rangers.

Check out the video below:

Saad’s historic goal came on a big night for the Blue Jackets offense, especially in the 2nd period when they chased off the Rangers’ goalie Henrik Lundqvist after going up 3-0 on the all-time great. The Rangers pulled Lundqvist for Antti Raanta and the Jackets proceeded to score two more goals in the second period giving them a 5-0 lead.