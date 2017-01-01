Blue Jackets win 15th straight game in historical match up

It was a historical NHL match up with two relatively new teams.

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Minnesota Wild became the first two teams in the four major North American professional sports with winning streaks of 12 or more to match up against each other.

The Blue Jackets entered Minnesota with a 14-game win streak while the Wild held an impressive 12-game win streak.

Ultimately, the Blue Jackets ended up with a 4-2 victory capping of their 2016 on a positive note and extending their winning streak to 15 games.

They will welcome the Edmonton Oilers in Columbus on Tuesday as the Jackets look for their 16th straight win.