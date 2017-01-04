COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Blue Jackets announced today that the start time for their Friday, January 13 game at Tampa Bay has been moved from 7:30 p.m. to approximately 8 p.m. in order to accommodate the Lightning’s pre-game ceremony to retire the jersey of Martin St. Louis.

FOX Sports Ohio coverage begins with Blue Jackets Live at 7:30 p.m. rather than the previously announced start time of 7 p.m. The radio pre-game show that can be heard on the Eldorado Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan and online at BlueJackets.com, will begin at 7:45 p.m. rather than 7:15 p.m.

Blue Jackets Head Coach John Tortorella, who coached the Lightning’s 2004 Stanley Cup championship team, is one of several expected speakers for the ceremony. Tortorella coached St. Louis for seven seasons in Tampa Bay, including the 2003-04 season, when St. Louis won several of the NHL’s top individual awards while leading the Lightning to the Stanley Cup.

The Blue Jackets return to action tomorrow when they visit the Washington Capitals. Game time at Verizon Center is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FOX Sports Ohio begin with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast live on the Eldorado Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan, and online at BlueJackets.com.

(Blue Jackets press release)