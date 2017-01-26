COLUMBUS, OH – Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson has been added to the Metropolitan Division roster for the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game® at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, the League and club announced today. He is the fourth Blue Jacket selected to participate, joining goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, defenseman Seth Jones and Head Coach John Tortorella.

The Blue Jackets’ leading scorer, Atkinson has tallied 24 goals and 22 assists for 46 points in 47 games this season, ranking second-tied in the NHL in goals and eighth-tied in points. He is also among league leaders in game-winning goals (sixth-T, 5), overtime goals (third-T, 2), power play goals (seventh-T, 9), power play points (fourth-T, 19) and shorthanded goals (second-T, 2).

Atkinson, 27, has registered 110-101-211 in 347 career NHL games, scoring 20 or more goals in each of the past four seasons. The Riverside, Connecticut native was selected by Columbus in the sixth round, 157th overall, at the 2008 NHL Draft. He played three seasons at Boston College from 2008-11. He helped the Eagles win the NCAA championship in 2009-10 and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the nation’s best player in 2010-11.

This year’s All-Star Game will again be a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format, and featuring four teams representing each NHL division. Each division’s roster consists of six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies. The Atlantic Division will face the Metropolitan Division in one semifinal and the Central Division will face the Pacific Division in the other semifinal. The winners play in the championship game. Games will be 20 minutes in length and will be decided by a shootout if tied after the 20 minutes.

Live television coverage of the League’s midseason showcase includes the 2017 Coors Light NHL All-Star Skills Competition, which will be broadcast live by NBCSN in the U.S. on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game® will be televised live on NBC in the U.S. at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Blue Jackets return to action tonight when they visit the Nashville Predators. Game time from Bridgestone Arena is 8 p.m. ET. Live coverage on FOX Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 7:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast live on the Eldorado Scioto Downs Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station Sports Radio 97.1 The Fan, and online at BlueJackets.com.