FOX Sports Ohio is excited for the return of 18 Holes with Jimmy Hanlin and Natalie Gulbis.

The first of 12 new episodes debuts Monday, April 24 at 6pm.

In each 30-minute show, Hanlin and Gulbis will play 18 holes at a destination resort golf course, provide golf tips, and explore the resort’s amenities.

The first show on Monday showcases TPC Scottsdale and features guest Mark Wahlberg. Click for a sneak peek.