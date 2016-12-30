11 things to know about Ohio State’s College Football Playoff matchup with Clemson
Shh!
Ohio State won the inaugural four-team playoff in 2014, silencing any doubters by upsetting Alabama and Oregon on the way to the title.USA TODAY Sports
Close but no cigar
Clemson lost a heartbreaker in the championship game at the same University of Phoenix Stadium last season, when quarterback Deshaun Watson shredded Alabama for 478 yards, 405 passing, in a 45-40 loss, outplaying Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry in the process.USA TODAY Sports
Clemson's close loss
Clemson lost once this year, to a Pitt team that loaded the box with seven and sometimes eight defenders in order to contain the running game and force Watson to throw. It worked, even as Watson completed 52-of-70 passes for 580 yards, three touchdowns and three interception. Pitt stopped a fourth-and-one run in the final 90 seconds and drove for a game-winning field goal and a 43-42 victory Nov. 12.USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State's narrow defeat
Ohio State's only loss came when Penn State blocked a punt and a field goal in the fourth quarter, returning the blocked field goal for a touchdown in a 24-21 comeback victory on Oct. 22.Rich Barnes Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Watson's impressive numbers
Deshaun Watson, a junior who is expected to declare for the NFL draft, orchestrates a Clemson offense that averages 505.7 yards and 40.2 points a game. He threw for 3,914 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 526 yards and six more scores. He trails only Philip Rivers and former Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd in total offense in ACC history.USA TODAY Sports
Prolific skill players
Junior halfback Wayne Gallman, who confirmed he will enter the draft, rushed for 1,002 yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior Mike Williams, another early NFL entry, leads a talented receiving corps with 84 receptions for 1,171 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is projected to be the first wide receiver taken in the 2017 draft.USA TODAY Sports
Barely blemished Barrett
Quarterback J.T. Barrett, running back Mike Weber and athletic runner/receiver Samuel helped Ohio State average 480 yards and 40.2 points a game. Junior Barrett has passed for 2,428 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for 847 yards and nine touchdowns. He is 26-3 as a starter.Rich Barnes Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Bulletin board material
Clemson safety Jadar Johnson, who batted down a pass in the end zone to seal a 19-13 victory over Auburn in the first week of the season, created a small stir with his critique of Barrett this week.
"We have played better quarterbacks than him," Johnson said. "I'm not taking anything away from him. I don't think he is a bad player. He is definitely a good player, but he does not stand out as one of the best quarterbacks that we have played this year."Joshua S. Kelly Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports
Last time they met
The teams last played three years ago, when Clemson won, 40-35 in the Orange Bowl following the 2013 season. Boyd had 505 yards in total offense and Buckeyes quarterback Braxton Miller threw for 224.USA TODAY Sports
Clemson's pass rushers
Clemson entered the bowl season with 46 sacks, second in NCAA Division I. It is led by 6-foot-3, 305-pound defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, who had 8 1/2, while six-foot-4, 310-pound tackle Christian Wilkins had 3 1/2.USA TODAY Sports
Give him time!
The Buckeyes have had trouble with pass protection recently, giving up 11 sacks in their final two games, eight against Michigan and three to Michigan State. They often keep an extra blocker to help Barrett.Mike Carter Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports