Bulletin board material

Clemson safety Jadar Johnson, who batted down a pass in the end zone to seal a 19-13 victory over Auburn in the first week of the season, created a small stir with his critique of Barrett this week.

"We have played better quarterbacks than him," Johnson said. "I'm not taking anything away from him. I don't think he is a bad player. He is definitely a good player, but he does not stand out as one of the best quarterbacks that we have played this year."

Joshua S. Kelly

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports