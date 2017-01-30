Blue Jackets show their skills at All-Star Weekend
Temporary friends
Usually rivals, Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson were on the same side representing the Metro Division during All-Star Weekend.USA TODAY Sports
On your mark...
Atkinson competed in the fastest skater competition, beat out in his heat by the Lightning's Nikita Kucherov by just .17 of a second.Gary A. Vasquez Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Fire away
Seth Jones participated in the hardest shot challenge, hitting 98.1 on the gun to defeat his competitor from the Atlantic Division, Victor Hedman.USA TODAY Sports
Seeing stars
Jones alongside his Metro Division All-Star teammate, Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals, before the All-Star Game.USA TODAY Sports
Showing his range
Bob was all over the ice in protecting the net for the Metro Division All-Star team.USA TODAY Sports
Denied!
Bob stops Johnny Gaudreau of the Flames in the All-Star final against the Pacific. Bob had 17 saves in the two games against the Atlantic and Pacific divisions.Kelvin Kuo Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
On the board
Jones scored a goal in each of the Metro's All-Star matchups.USA TODAY Sports
Key contributor
Atkinson was in the mix for MVP - ultimately won by Wayne Simmonds of the Flyers - thanks to his hat trick that helped lift the Metro to the All-Star victory and $1 million prize.USA TODAY Sports