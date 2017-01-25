Then and Now: Ex-Browns in Super Bowl LI
Then: Jabaal Sheard
Sheard started 50 games in four seasons with the Browns, recording 23 total sacks.USA TODAY Sports
Now: Sheard with Patriots
Sheard signed a two-year deal with New England heading into the 2015 season. He had eight sacks in his first season as a Patriot and followed that up with five more this season.Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Then: Dion Lewis
The Browns brought in Lewis in a 2013 trade with the Eagles. However, the running back suffered a season-ending injury in the 2014 preseason and was later cut.Ron Schwane Ron Schwane-USA TODAY Sports
Now: Lewis with the Patriots
After getting off to a good start in 2015, Lewis tore his ACL and had to be placed on injured reserve. Lewis missed the start of the 2016 season but returned in Week 11 and then had a huge game in the Divisional Playoffs against Houston, becoming the first player to record a receiving, returning and rushing touchdown in a postseason game.Getty Images
Then: Barkevious Mingo
Mingo was taken by the Browns with the No. 6 pick in the 2013 draft. After a lackluster 2015 season, the Browns traded Mingo to the Patriots for a 2017 fifth-round pick.Charles LeClaire Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sport
Now: Mingo with Patriots
Mingo has primarily been featured on special teams, adding just nine tackles in 16 games this season.
Then: Kyle Shanahan
Shanahan spent one season as the Browns' offensive coordinator under head coach Mike Pettine. He resigned after reported disagreement with the front office over quarterback Johnny Manziel.USA TODAY Sports
Now: Shanahan with the Falcons
Shanahan has been successful with the Falcons, leading one of the NFL's most high-powered offenses this season. His name has been linked to the 49ers open head coaching job.USA TODAY Sports
Then: Alex Mack
Mack was taken by the Browns with the No. 21 pick in the 2009 draft. He made three Pro Bowls as a part of the Browns' offensive line.Ken Blaze Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Now: Mack with the Falcons
Mack has been just as good with the Falcons after leaving Cleveland in free agency. He was again selected to the Pro Bowl in his first season in Atlanta. This time, he won't play in the game as he has a bigger contest ahead.USA TODAY Sports
Then: Taylor Gabriel
The Browns signed Gabriel an undrafted free agent in 2014. He started six games and had one touchdown in two seasons in Cleveland.Tommy Gilligan Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Now: Gabriel with the Falcons
Gabriel has emerged as another threat in Atlanta's explosive offense. Believe it or not, it wasn't Julio Jones who had the most touchdowns among Falcons receivers this season but the 25-year-old former Brown.Dale Zanine Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports