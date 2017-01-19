Mark your calendars!

The American League champion Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced the club’s game times and broadcast schedule for the 2017 season, the 117th as a charter member of the American League.The American League champion Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced the club’s game times and broadcast schedule for the 2017 season, the 117th as a charter member of the American League.

SportsTime Ohio is scheduled to carry 157 games with 5 set for national TV.