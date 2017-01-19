Indians announce 2017 game times, TV schedule
Mark your calendars!
The American League champion Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced the club’s game times and broadcast schedule for the 2017 season, the 117th as a charter member of the American League.The American League champion Cleveland Indians on Tuesday announced the club’s game times and broadcast schedule for the 2017 season, the 117th as a charter member of the American League.
SportsTime Ohio is scheduled to carry 157 games with 5 set for national TV.
Let it begin
The Tribe kick off the season on April 3 in Texas. Their home opener is Tuesday, April 11 against the Chicago White Sox.
Mayday!
Cleveland begins the month with road series against two division rivals before their first ALCS rematch with the Toronto Blue Jays. Mark down the 24th and 25th for the interstate battles with the Cincinnati Reds.
On to summer
June 9-11 vs. Chicago and June 23-25 vs. Minnesota mark two big weekends at the ballpark. Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers also come to town for a mid-week set in the middle of the month.
More summer fun
The Tribe has a six-game homestand beginning of the Fourth of July with an interleague series against the Padres. Later in the month, Toronto makes its annual trip to Cleveland for a three-game weekend series.
No dog days here
The Indians' have two of their longest road trips in (and getting underway in) August. A 10-game stretch on the road begins Aug. 10 against Tampa Bay and also includes stops in Minnesota and Kansas City. The end of the month begins another 10-game trip in the Bronx.
Final stretch
Home-field advantage will be on full display in the final month of the season with the Tribe's final 13 games at Progressive Field against division rivals. The regular season comes to a close against the White Sox on Oct. 1.
For full printable schedule and broadcast info: http://cleveland.indians.mlb.com/cle/downloads/y2017/2017IndiansPrintableSchedule.pdf