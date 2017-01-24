Indians 2017 promotional schedule includes multiple player-themed items
Jose Ramirez bobblehead - May 27
Francisco Lindor bobblehead - July 4
Jason Kipnis bobblehead - July 22
Terry Francona bobblehead - Aug. 23
Carlos Santana midnight navy jersey - June 10
Cody Allen home white jersey - June 24
Andrew Miller midnight navy jersey - July 8
Edwin Encarnacion home white jersey - Aug. 26
Dollar Dog
The Indians will have 11 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights, as well as 17 Pregame in the District nights, featuring $2 12-ounce domestic beer cans from 5-7 p.m. in the Right Field District.
All the gear
Other wearables include a T-shirt courtesy of CLE Clothing, Wayfarer sunglasses, Block C skyline cap, baseball stirrup socks and rally scarf, as well as an additional 1977 jersey in September.
Fireworks and more
There will be 16 fireworks nights, including two Rock 'n' Blast shows at Progressive Field this season, as well as 10 KeyBank Kids Fun Days and a celebration of Slider's birthday.
For full promothional schedule: http://ow.ly/ESYu308j3QQ