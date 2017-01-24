Indians 2017 promotional schedule includes multiple player-themed items

Jose Ramirez bobblehead - May 27

Francisco Lindor bobblehead - July 4

Jason Kipnis bobblehead - July 22

Terry Francona bobblehead - Aug. 23

Carlos Santana midnight navy jersey - June 10

Cody Allen home white jersey - June 24

Andrew Miller midnight navy jersey - July 8

Edwin Encarnacion home white jersey - Aug. 26

Dollar Dog

The Indians will have 11 Sugardale Dollar Dog nights, as well as 17 Pregame in the District nights, featuring $2 12-ounce domestic beer cans from 5-7 p.m. in the Right Field District.

All the gear

Other wearables include a T-shirt courtesy of CLE Clothing, Wayfarer sunglasses, Block C skyline cap, baseball stirrup socks and rally scarf, as well as an additional 1977 jersey in September.

Fireworks and more

There will be 16 fireworks nights, including two Rock 'n' Blast shows at Progressive Field this season, as well as 10 KeyBank Kids Fun Days and a celebration of Slider's birthday.

For full promothional schedule: http://ow.ly/ESYu308j3QQ

