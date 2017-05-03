CJ Miles misses a potential game-winner for Indiana at the buzzer as the Cavs hold on to get a one-point series-opening win.
David RichardDavid Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Win No. 2: Big night for Big 3
Kyrie, Love and LeBron combine for 89 points as the Cavs go up 2-0 on the Pacers.
Ken BlazeKen Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Win No. 3: The comeback
A historic second half for the Cavs, who come back from a 25-point halftime deficit and as many as 26 points to put the Pacers' backs against the wall.
Brian SpurlockBrian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Win No. 4: Sweep complete
LeBron hits a big three late in the game to lift the Cavs to a first-round sweep.
Brian SpurlockBrian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Win No. 5: Right where they left off
A familiar foe for the Cavs, as they start an Eastern Conference Quarterfinals series with the Toronto Raptors. LeBron grabs a beer (but doesn't drink it) and the Cavs easily handle "The North" in Game 1 in "The Land."