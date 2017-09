Hue Jackson on confidence in the Browns this year

"When I look at our team, we just lost to who everybody has favored in the division, 21-18. We are going to have some games like that. We have to find a way to score more points, and we have to find a way to stop teams better and be better on special teams, but I feel good about today. It is not a moral victory – I’m not saying that – but I watched our football team fight and play. There is grit, there is toughness, and there are things that we have talked about that I have seen and that I needed to see as a head coach from the beginning, and it has shown itself. Now, we just have to take it to another level."