Browns top draft picks get jersey numbers

No, all three Browns' first-round draft picks will NOT be wearing No. 1.

Myles Garrett, No. 95
Garrett will wear 95 after sporting 15 at Texas A&M.

Jabrill Peppers, No. 27
Peppers, who wore No. 5 at Michigan, will be No. 27 with Cleveland.

David Njoku, No. 85
Njoku goes down one number, from 86 in college at Miami to 85 in the NFL.

Deshone Kizer, No. 7
Kizer wore No. 14 at Notre Dame but that number is retired for the Browns.

Larry Ogunjobi, No. 65
Ogunjobi is the only one of the Browns' top picks to stick with his college number.