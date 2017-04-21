Game-by-game through the Browns’ 2017 schedule FOX Sports Ohio Apr 21, 2017 at 12:26p ET Sept. 10: Week 1 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m. CBS The Browns start their season with a tough test against the defendng division champion Steelers. Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Sept. 17: Week 2 at Ravens, 1 p.m. CBS Cleveland continues division play but heads on the road to Baltimore. Sept. 24: Week 3 at Colts, 1 p.m. CBS The Browns take on Andrew Luck and Indianapolis. ©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved contact: info@iconsportswire.com http://iconsportswire.c Oct. 1: Week 4 vs. Bengals, 1 p.m. CBS It'll be an Ohio battle when Andy Dalton faces off with a starting QB TBA for the Browns. Aaron Doster Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports Oct. 8: Week 5 vs. Jets, 1 p.m. FOX Two teams picking in the top 10 of this year's draft will hope their fortunes are a bit better this season. Oct. 15: Week 6 at Texans, 1 p.m. CBS If Brock Osweiler sticks with the Browns, this could be his first matchup against this former team. Getty Images Getty Images Oct. 22: Week 7 vs. Titans, 1 p.m. CBS The emerging Titans come to Cleveland. Dennis Wierzbicki Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports Oct. 29: Week 8 vs. Vikings (in London), 9:30 a.m., NFL Network Cleveland goes across the pond with the Browns taking on Minnesota in a 9:30 a.m. EST kickoff. Brace Hemmelgarn Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports Week 9: Bye Nov. 12: Week 10 at Lions, 1 p.m. CBS A quick trip up north to Ford Field. Tim Fuller Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports Nov. 19: Week 11 vs. Jaguars, 1 p.m. CBS Blake Bortles will try to improve after a rough 2016. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Derick E. Hingle Nov. 26: Week 12 at Bengals, 1 p.m. CBS Cleveland heads down to Cincinnati to take on Marvin Lewis' bunch for the second time of the season. Dec. 3: Week 13 at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. CBS It's still out west but this time the location will be Carson City, the new temporary home of the now-Los Angeles Chargers. Dec. 10: Week 14 vs. Packers, 1 p.m. FOX A-Rod and the Packers come to The Land for a late-season matchup. Dec. 17: Week 15 vs. Ravens, 1 p.m. CBS Will the Browns be riding a steady starting QB by the season's final weeks? Getty Images Getty Images Dec. 24: Week 16 at Bears, 1 p.m. CBS A Christmas Eve tussle in Chicago. Dec. 31: Week 17 at Steelers, 1 p.m. CBS The Browns' season closes as it begins - against the Steelers. Next Gallery 4 Bling bling: A detailed look at the Indians' AL Championship rings Start Gallery »