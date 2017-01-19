Reds game times for 2017 set
Schedule's set
Mark down your calendars for Reds baseball!
It begins here
The Reds' traditional Opening Day celebration and parade will take place on April 3 with first pitch against the Phillies scheduled for 4:10 p.m. The defending champion Cubs make their first visit to Cincinnati April 21.
Home and away
The Reds kick off the month with the start of a nine-game homestand that concludes with an interleague set against the New York Yankees. They finish it on the road with the majority of an 11-game road set that takes them from Cleveland to Philadelphia up north to Toronto and finally finishing up in Pittsburgh.
Summer gets underway
The Reds again begin their month at home before heading out west to face the Dodgers and Padres.
Before the break
It's a seven-game stretch out west for the Reds before the 2017 All-Star break. Out of it though is a 10-game homestand at Great American Ball Park.
Heat it up
Nineteen of the Reds' August games are against NL Central foes.
Close it out
The Reds end their regular season on the road with six games against the NL Central.