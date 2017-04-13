Bling bling: A detailed look at the Indians’ AL Championship rings Spencer Davies FOX Sports Ohio Apr 13, 2017 at 4:05p ET There are 94 diamonds total on the ring, representing the amount of regular season games won by the Indians last year. Jostens Progressive Field is well-represented with their scoreboard displaying Tribe manager Terry Francona's last name. Jostens The five red rubies acknowledge Cleveland's past American League Championship teams, while the diamond signifies the 2016 AL Champions. Jostens You can never forget the fans. The city's passion is represented with the Indians famed slogan that turned into a battle cry all the way through the post-season. Jostens Next Gallery 7 Indians determined to finish job in 2017 Start Gallery »