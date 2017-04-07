WATCH: Zucker scores 10 seconds into win over Avalanche

After missing three games due to a lower body injury, it took Wild forward Jason Zucker just 10 seconds to open the scoring in their 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

2 days ago

3 days ago

5 days ago

5 days ago

7 days ago

7 days ago

