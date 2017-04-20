WATCH: Wild’s Hanzal, Coyle beat Allen in Game 4

Charlie Coyle and Martin Hanzal scored to help the Wild to a 2-0 win over the Blues in Game 4, beating seemingly unstoppable goaltender Jake Allen.

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

Hockey Day Minnesota headed to St. Cloud in 2018

Hockey Day Minnesota headed to St. Cloud in 2018

5 hours ago

Wild's Boudreau on loss: 'We were friggin' good tonight'

Wild's Boudreau on loss: 'We were friggin' good tonight'

3 days ago

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota loses first series finale of season

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota loses first series finale of season

3 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Dozier gets MLB's first inside-the-park homer of the season

WATCH: Twins' Dozier gets MLB's first inside-the-park homer of the season

3 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Another one-goal game from Minnesota's offense

Wild Breakaway: Another one-goal game from Minnesota's offense

3 days ago

WATCH: Twins bats come alive in huge first inning

WATCH: Twins bats come alive in huge first inning

4 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos