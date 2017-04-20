WATCH: Wild’s Hanzal, Coyle beat Allen in Game 4
Charlie Coyle and Martin Hanzal scored to help the Wild to a 2-0 win over the Blues in Game 4, beating seemingly unstoppable goaltender Jake Allen.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Hockey Day Minnesota headed to St. Cloud in 2018
5 hours ago
Wild's Boudreau on loss: 'We were friggin' good tonight'
3 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota loses first series finale of season
3 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Dozier gets MLB's first inside-the-park homer of the season
3 days ago
Wild Breakaway: Another one-goal game from Minnesota's offense
3 days ago
WATCH: Twins bats come alive in huge first inning
4 days ago