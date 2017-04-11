WATCH: Twins’ ninth-inning rally falls short against Tigers

After the Detroit Tigers' James McCann hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, the Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro drove in Miguel Sano in the ninth to keep Minnesota from being shut out

