WATCH: Twins’ ninth-inning rally falls short against Tigers
After the Detroit Tigers' James McCann hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, the Minnesota Twins' Jason Castro drove in Miguel Sano in the ninth to keep Minnesota from being shut out
More FOX Sports North Videos
Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies
1 day ago
Twins, Sox exchange homers in Minnesota's first loss
3 days ago
WATCH: Wild come out ahead in back-and-forth with Hurricanes
6 days ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, Timberwolves dominate the paint
7 days ago
Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows big rally by Kings
9 days ago
Wild Breakaway: Minnesota keeps hunting for back-to-back wins
9 days ago