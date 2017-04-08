Twins, Sox exchange homers in Minnesota’s first loss

The White Sox handed the Twins their first loss of the year, a 6-2 defeat.

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

WATCH: Wild come out ahead in back-and-forth with Hurricanes

WATCH: Wild come out ahead in back-and-forth with Hurricanes

3 days ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, Timberwolves dominate the paint

Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, Timberwolves dominate the paint

4 days ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows big rally by Kings

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows big rally by Kings

6 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota keeps hunting for back-to-back wins

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota keeps hunting for back-to-back wins

6 days ago

St. Paul's Alex Stalock reflects on making first start for his hometown team

St. Paul's Alex Stalock reflects on making first start for his hometown team

8 days ago

Minneapolis basketball legend Khalid El-Amin joins the broadcast booth

Minneapolis basketball legend Khalid El-Amin joins the broadcast booth

8 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos