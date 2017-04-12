Timberwolves unveil new logo

The Wolves made a big announcement during their final home game of the season, revealing a new logo that will be rolled out in time for the 2017-18 season.

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies

Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies

1 day ago

Twins, Sox exchange homers in Minnesota's first loss

Twins, Sox exchange homers in Minnesota's first loss

3 days ago

WATCH: Wild come out ahead in back-and-forth with Hurricanes

WATCH: Wild come out ahead in back-and-forth with Hurricanes

6 days ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, Timberwolves dominate the paint

Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, Timberwolves dominate the paint

7 days ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows big rally by Kings

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows big rally by Kings

9 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota keeps hunting for back-to-back wins

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota keeps hunting for back-to-back wins

10 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos