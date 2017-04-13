Ricky Rubio: Human Pac-Man

Ricky Rubio put up video game numbers this season & broke the Wolves franchise Assist per Game record!

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies

Kyle Schwarber hits solo bomb off Zach Davies

3 days ago

Twins, Sox exchange homers in Minnesota's first loss

Twins, Sox exchange homers in Minnesota's first loss

4 days ago

WATCH: Wild come out ahead in back-and-forth with Hurricanes

WATCH: Wild come out ahead in back-and-forth with Hurricanes

8 days ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, Timberwolves dominate the paint

Wolves Fastbreak: Towns, Timberwolves dominate the paint

9 days ago

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows big rally by Kings

Wolves Fastbreak: Minnesota allows big rally by Kings

11 days ago

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota keeps hunting for back-to-back wins

Wild Breakaway: Minnesota keeps hunting for back-to-back wins

11 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos