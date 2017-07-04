Twins’ Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection
Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano: "I've been really working for it ... my whole life."
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins' Sano, Santana reflect on All-Star Game selection
2 hours ago
Twins Final Pitch: Looking at Minnesota's first half
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins' Dozier, Grossman drive in runs in loss to Royals
1 day ago
Carson Wentz's favorite baseball player of all time is...
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano hits go-ahead 3-run blast
1 day ago
WATCH: Miguel Sano crushes 19th homer of 2017
2 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED