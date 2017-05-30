Is Jose Berrios the next Minnesota Twins ace?

Jose Berrios is living up to the hype in his second MLB season. Is he ready to develop into the next Minnesota Twins ace?

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

Is Jose Berrios the next Minnesota Twins ace?

Is Jose Berrios the next Minnesota Twins ace?

15 mins ago

Minnesota's own Jake Guentzel pursues first Stanley Cup

Minnesota's own Jake Guentzel pursues first Stanley Cup

11 hours ago

WATCH: Twins score 7 runs in 5th inning but fall to Astros

WATCH: Twins score 7 runs in 5th inning but fall to Astros

18 hours ago

Twins Final Pitch: The longest game in Target Field history

Twins Final Pitch: The longest game in Target Field history

1 day ago

WATCH: Marathon game ends in a pair of homers against Twins' Santiago

WATCH: Marathon game ends in a pair of homers against Twins' Santiago

1 day ago

WATCH: Dozier launches two-out, two-run homer in 8th inning

WATCH: Dozier launches two-out, two-run homer in 8th inning

2 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos