WATCH: Marathon game ends in a pair of homers against Twins’ Santiago
Minnesota Twins starter Hector Santiago made a relief appearance in the 15th inning, unfortunately giving up a pair of home runs to the Tampa Bay Rays
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins Final Pitch: The longest game in Target Field history
1 hr ago
WATCH: Marathon game ends in a pair of homers against Twins' Santiago
1 hr ago
WATCH: Dozier launches two-out, two-run homer in 8th inning
1 day ago
Twins Trivia: Bremer, Morris, Laudner tested on their careers
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins' Vargas drives in run on hilarious missed catch
1 day ago
Draft Profile: Jonathan Isaac
3 days ago