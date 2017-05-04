Watch: Byron Buxton makes spectacular catch in center field
Check out Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton's superb effort on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.
More FOX Sports North Videos
FOX Sports North celebrates Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities
1 day ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota stays perfect against Kansas City
3 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals
3 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals
3 days ago
WATCH: Mauer's go-ahead two-run double
5 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City
7 days ago