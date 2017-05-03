WATCH: Twins go deep for 6 homers in win over Oakland

The Twins hit a whopping six home runs in a 9-1 win over the Athletics, as Brian Dozier, Miguel Sano, Jason Castro, Byron Buxton and Joe Mauer all went deep.

