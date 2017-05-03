FOX Sports North celebrates Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities
Lindsay Fatze of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities sits down with FOX Sports North's Mike Dimond to talk about the Youth All-Star Program.
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota stays perfect against Kansas City
2 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals
2 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals
2 days ago
WATCH: Mauer's go-ahead two-run double
3 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City
5 days ago
WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor
5 days ago