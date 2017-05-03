FOX Sports North celebrates Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities

Lindsay Fatze of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities sits down with FOX Sports North's Mike Dimond to talk about the Youth All-Star Program.

More  FOX Sports North  Videos

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota stays perfect against Kansas City

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota stays perfect against Kansas City

2 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals

WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals

2 days ago

WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals

WATCH: Twins' Sano blasts three-run homer in win over Royals

2 days ago

WATCH: Mauer's go-ahead two-run double

WATCH: Mauer's go-ahead two-run double

3 days ago

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City

Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota wins two of three in Texas, on to Kansas City

5 days ago

WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor

WATCH: Miguel Sano makes acrobatic play to tag out Odor

5 days ago

More FOX Sports North Videos