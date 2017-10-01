WATCH: Twins fans give Bartolo Colon a standing ovation
Following what may have been his final game at Target Field, Minnesota Twins fans gave veteran pitcher Bartolo Colon a standing ovation.
More FOX Sports North Videos
WATCH: Twins OF Rosario makes run-saving throw home
21 hours ago
WATCH: Twins' Dozier, Escobar hit back-to-back home runs in win
1 day ago
Twins Final Pitch: Santana ready for playoffs
2 days ago
WATCH: Polanco's homer puts Twins on the scoreboard
3 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Dozier hammers go-ahead homer
4 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Breaking down the playoff picture
7 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED