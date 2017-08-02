Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota ends bad trip on high note
Minnesota Twins starter Ervin Santana 'takes the ball and does a masterful job on the mound' in a 5-2 complete game win over the San Diego Padres
- AL
- AL Central
- Ervin Santana
- FOX Sports North
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- page-type-video
- video-contentType-feature
- video-network-fox_sports_north
- video-origin-regional_cable
- video-primary-mlb
-
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota ends bad trip on high note
15 mins ago
WATCH: Santana drives in two runs, then pitches complete game in win
1 hr ago
Diamond Stories: LaTroy Hawkins on Miguel Tejada
2 days ago
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota ends trip with back-to-back walk-off losses
2 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Dozier, Escobar homer in extra-innings loss to A's
2 days ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano hits #SanoDoubter No. 24
3 days ago