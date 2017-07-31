Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota ends trip with back-to-back walk-off losses
Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor says 'we're having trouble getting those last six outs' after the club finishes West Coast road trip 1-5
- AL
- AL Central
- FOX Sports North
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- page-type-video
- video-contentType-feature
- video-network-fox_sports_north
- video-origin-regional_cable
- video-primary-mlb
-
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota ends trip with back-to-back walk-off losses
2 hours ago
WATCH: Twins' Dozier, Escobar homer in extra-innings loss to A's
3 hours ago
WATCH: Twins' Sano hits #SanoDoubter No. 24
22 hours ago
Jason Heyward's 11th-inning home run helps the Cubs past the Brewers
23 hours ago
Steve Rushin joins Twins Live to talk Flip Saunders, Sting-Ray Afternoons
1 day ago
Watch the Nationals smash 4 home runs in a row -- and 5 total -- in the 3rd inning vs. Brewers
3 days ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED