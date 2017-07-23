Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota finishes homestand with loss to Tigers
Anthony LaPanta and Tim Laudner break down the longest nine-inning game ever played at Target Field and what's next for the Minnesota Twins
- AL
- AL Central
- FOX Sports North
- Minnesota Twins
- MLB
- page-type-video
- video-contentType-feature
- video-network-fox_sports_north
- video-origin-regional_cable
- video-primary-mlb
-
More FOX Sports North Videos
Twins Final Pitch: Minnesota finishes homestand with loss to Tigers
2 hours ago
WATCH: Twins' Escobar blasts two-run homer into third deck
3 hours ago
Gladden’s Twins home movies capture 1987 season, Part 2
7 hours ago
Twins teammates Smalley, Laudner reminisce about '87 World Series
1 day ago
Gladden's Twins home movies capture 1987 season
1 day ago
WATCH: Twins' Duffey works fast for great defensive play
1 day ago
More FOX Sports North Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED