With signees and draft picks spread out across two continents and more than a dozen junior leagues, keeping up with the Minnesota Wild’s various prospects can be a daunting task.

From managing streaming plans and tracking down cable channels, to learning a few new languages (Puhutko suomea?), keeping tabs on the next generation can be a full-time job.

FOX Sports North has you covered.

From Finland to Fargo, we’re breaking down the stats and bringing you a comprehensive look at the Wild’s prospect pipeline each and every week.

So, let’s take a look at the week that was in the latest edition of the Young Wild Tracker.

Louie Belpedio, D, Miami University (NCHC)

Belpedio helped key a big comeback for the RedHawks during a tough road matchup with No. 8-ranked North Dakota on Friday. He finished with three points, picking up secondary assists on Miami’s game-tying and go-ahead goals, before burying a power play strike to make it 6-3 late in the third period.

Dmitry Sokolov, RW, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

Sokolov appears to be taking his world juniors snub to heart. He added four more points in three games last week, scoring in the Wolves’ shootout win over Mississauga (and burying his shootout attempt) while adding three assists in a two-game set against North Bay. Sokolov is on pace for 56 goals this year, and has a whopping 16 points in his last eight games.

Gustav Bouramman, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

While his offensive numbers have dipped this season Bouramman had a solid week. He picked up primary assists on both of the Greyhounds’ goals in a 6-2 loss to Mississauga and added a secondary assist in their 3-2 win over London.