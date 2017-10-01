Wild top Stars to end preseason with momentum

ST. PAUL, Minn — Devan Dubnyk made 27 saves to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars in their final preseason game.

Eric Staal had two goals and an assist for Minnesota, and Charlie Coyle finished with a goal and an assist. Marcus Foligno and Mikko Koivu also scored.

Jason Spezza scored for Dallas, and Ben Bishop made 19 stops.

Up next, the Wild travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Thursday.