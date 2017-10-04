General manager Chuck Fletcher is adding another veteran with a lengthy playoff resume.

The Minnesota Wild signed forward Daniel Winnik to one-year, $660,000 contract Wednesday after he joined the team for training camp on a professional tryout contract.

Winnik skated for the Wild in five preseason games, registering 15 shots on goal and one assist.

A 10-year NHL veteran, Winnik was drafted by the Coyotes in 2004 and has since played for seven teams.

He scored 12 goals and added 13 assists in 72 games for the Washington Capitals last season but was held without a point in the playoffs.