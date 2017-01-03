Wild recall forward Kurtis Gabriel from Iowa

The Minnesota Wild recalled forward Kurtis Gabriel from the AHL on Tuesday, a sign that they may be expecting some hostility from the San Jose Sharks later this week.

Gabriel has played in 22 games this season for the Iowa Wild, recording four goals and an assist. He is third on the team with 35 penalty minutes.

A third-round pick of the Wild in 2013, Gabriel has appeared in 10 games this season for Minnesota. He tallied his only assist of the year in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Dec. 7 and has 24 penalty minutes to go along with his one point.