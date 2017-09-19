Wild agree to 2-year extension with captain Mikko Koivu

The Minnesota Wild’s first full-time captain in franchise history is here to stay, as Mikko Koivu and the Wild agreed to a two-year extension worth $11 million on Monday.

Koivu, who was entering the last season of a seven-year deal he signed in 2011, will be paid $6 million in 2018-19 and $5 million in 2019-20.

Koivu is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (843), assists (435), points (614), shots (1,937), power-play points (218) and shorthanded points (22).

In 2016-17, Koivu starred on a line with Jason Zucker and Mikael Granlund for much of the year. He finished second on the team in assists (40), third in points (58) and sixth in goals scored (18). Koivu also recorded a plus-minus of 27, his best career mark and good for fourth on the team.

The Wild drafted Koivu sixth overall in 2001, their second year as a franchise, and he has served as the team captain since 2009.

Minnesota begins the preseason against the Jets on Monday.