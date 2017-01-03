Vikings’ opponents on 2017 schedule announced

After the disappointing 2016 season came to a close this past weekend, Vikings fans can officially begin looking forward to next season. The NFL recently announced home and away matchups for the 2017 regular season.

The Vikings’ NFC North division will go head-to-head against the NFC South and the AFC North next year.

The second season in U.S. Bank Stadium will host only two 2016 playoff teams, division rivals Green Bay and Detroit. Teams visiting the purple palace next year finished with a combined 56-71-1 (.441) record in 2016.

The Vikings will face two tough road challenges outside of their division in the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers, both 2016 playoff teams.

They will also play a “road” game in London against the Cleveland Browns. The last time the Vikings played in London was 2013, when they defeated the Steelers 34-27 at Wembley Stadium.

Opponents the Vikings will face on the road finished the 2016 regular season a combined 59-68-1 (.465).

Below is a complete list of the Vikings’ 2017 opponents:

Home: Chicago Bears (3-13), Detroit Lions (9-7), Green Bay Packers (10-6), New Orleans Saints (7-9), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7), Baltimore Ravens (8-8), Cincinnati Bengals (6-9-1), Los Angeles Rams (4-12)

Away: Chicago Bears (3-13), Detroit Lions (9-7), Green Bay Packers (10-6), Atlanta Falcons (11-5), Carolina Panthers (6-10), Cleveland Browns (1-15) (London), Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5), Washington Redskins (8-7-1)

An official schedule with dates and times of all 16 regular season games will be announced later this spring.