Vikings bolster QB depth by signing Case Keenum

Apparently, a video of Teddy Bridgewater throwing a football wasn’t enough for the Minnesota Vikings to list him as the backup quarterback for 2017.

General manager Rick Spielman has signed quarterback Case Keenum, giving the team flexibility and depth behind center.

With Sam Bradford locked up for the 2017 season and Bridgewater doubtful to return to full health, Keenum will serve as the backup. He’s a more proven commodity than Taylor Heinicke and a younger option than 37-year-old Shaun Hill, who has been the No. 2 quarterback for the past two seasons and remains unsigned.

Keenum spent last season with the Los Angeles Rams, throwing for 2,201 yards with nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He started the first ten regular-season games for the Rams before being benched in Week 10 in favor of last year’s first overall pick, Jared Goff.