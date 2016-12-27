MINNEAPOLIS — Several zinc panels on the Minnesota Vikings’ new $1.1 billion stadium have come loose.

A spokeswoman for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority says high winds Monday caused several panels on U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis to break loose.

KARE-TV reports one panel on the stadium’s west side fell to the ground. No one was hurt.

The area has been cordoned off. Representatives from the building’s contractor, M.A. Mortenson, are repairing the damage.

Photos taken by the Star Tribune show the panels came off or disconnected between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Monday during a stretch of windy weather.

Some panels also came loose during stormy weather last summer. The stadium opened in July.

The Vikings play their last game of the season at the stadium Sunday against the Chicago Bears.