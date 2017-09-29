Twins reinstate third baseman Sano from disabled list

In a surprise move ahead of their final series of the regular season, the Minnesota Twins reinstated All-Star third baseman Miguel Sano from the disabled list Friday.

The Twins wrap up the regular season with a three-game series against Detroit at Target Field then will play in the American League wild-card game Tuesday, likely in New York against the Yankees. This weekend could be seen as a tuneup for Sano as he tries to ready himself for the postseason after a long absence.

Activating Sano makes him eligible for the playoff roster, which has yet to be announced.

Sano hasn’t played since suffering a leg injury on Aug. 19, and is hitting .267 with 28 home runs in 111 games this season.

The Twins clinched a postseason spot earlier this week, becoming the first team in major-league history to lose 100 games (they finished 59-103 in 2016) and advance to the playoffs the following season.